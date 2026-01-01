Streamline your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with a single, organized workflow tailored for assistant editors.
Landing clients as an assistant editor isn’t about skill—it’s about managing your outreach and bookings efficiently across multiple platforms.
Here’s where most assistant editors lose momentum:
Many assistant editors centralize client management in one platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
More channels mean more complexity—but also more opportunity.
A reliable system to transform inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling editing gigs, client outreach, and admin can be overwhelming.
Track inquiries, interviews, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage client projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized within your tasks.
Track booking status, marketing results, and upcoming editing deadlines in real time.