Streamline scouting, outreach, contract negotiation, and booking stages in a single, tailored workflow.
Securing clients as an artist manager isn’t about talent discovery alone. Breakdowns often happen when outreach, relationship tracking, and deal management are scattered across platforms.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Many artist managers consolidate client acquisition into one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding artist rosters increase coordination demands.
Establish a consistent system to convert artist inquiries into signed clients.
Wearing multiple hats—scouting, negotiating, and promoting—can make client growth unpredictable.
Track artist inquiries, meetings, and contract status with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee talent scouting and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback centralized.
Track deal flow, marketing impact, and upcoming artist commitments live.