Centralize your lead generation, outreach, enrollment, and follow-ups with a clear, organized workflow.
Finding students for art classes isn’t about your artistic skills—it’s about managing your marketing and enrollment efforts effectively.
Here’s where things often break down:
Many art teachers streamline client acquisition into one workspace where leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines stay connected.
More marketing channels mean more coordination challenges.
Design a clear system to turn inquiries into enrolled students.
Juggling teaching, marketing, and administration solo can hinder steady student growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and enrollments with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage classes and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Track enrollment rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming classes in real time.