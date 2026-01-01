Streamline lead capture, customer communication, scheduling, and follow-ups—all in one organized system.
Success in appliance installation depends on your skill, but client growth often stalls due to fragmented marketing and booking processes.
Here’s where installers typically struggle:
Many appliance installers move client management into one platform to keep leads, tasks, and schedules connected and visible.
More lead sources mean more coordination—without a central system, opportunities are missed.
Develop a structured process to transform prospects into booked installation appointments.
Handling installations, customer service, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Track inquiries, estimates, and appointments with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage schedules and campaigns.
Collect inquiries automatically and keep feedback within the workflow.
Monitor pipeline health, marketing success, and upcoming installations in real time.