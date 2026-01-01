Winning clients in the antiques market isn’t just about having rare pieces. It’s about managing inquiries, showcasing authenticity, and closing sales without losing track.

Here’s where traditional methods often falter:

Fragmented lead tracking: Collecting interest from fairs, referrals, and online platforms without central recording

Collecting interest from fairs, referrals, and online platforms without central recording Uncoordinated follow-ups: Varying messages and delayed responses to potential buyers

Varying messages and delayed responses to potential buyers Lost opportunities: Valuable leads from emails, calls, or social media get overlooked

Valuable leads from emails, calls, or social media get overlooked Inventory overwhelm: Difficulty managing detailed provenance and condition notes alongside client requests

Difficulty managing detailed provenance and condition notes alongside client requests Lack of prioritization: Uncertainty about which prospects are ready to purchase

Uncertainty about which prospects are ready to purchase Manual admin burden: Contracts, appraisals, and negotiation notes scattered across documents

Contracts, appraisals, and negotiation notes scattered across documents Scaling issues: Growing inquiries create chaos without standardized client pipelines

Many antique dealers are moving their client acquisition into one platform to unify leads, tasks, communications, and timelines.