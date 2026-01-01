New animatronic designers often secure initial clients through showcasing portfolios online, networking at industry events, and collaborating on small projects.

Effective steps include:

Consistently sharing work on social platforms and industry forums

Offering prototype or test projects to local theaters or creative agencies

Building relationships with event planners and production companies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to track follow-ups and progress

ClickUp helps by centralizing leads as tasks, ensuring no opportunity is missed during early growth phases.