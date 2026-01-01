Streamline your lead capture, project proposals, bookings, and follow-ups within one cohesive system.
Talent in animatronics rarely limits client acquisition. Instead, fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking efforts across multiple tools create barriers.
Here’s where processes typically unravel:
Leading animatronic design professionals centralize client workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines synchronized.
Expanding marketing channels increase coordination complexity.
A clear, repeatable process turns inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, fabrication, and marketing solo can cause client growth to stall.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback within tasks.
Track booking status, marketing results, and project timelines in real time.