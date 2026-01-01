Emerging animators often secure their initial clients through portfolio exposure, networking, and small freelance projects. The key is visibility and prompt engagement.

Try to:

Regularly showcase your work on platforms like Behance, Instagram, or LinkedIn

Offer discounted or pro bono work to build testimonials

Collaborate with local creatives or agencies

Log every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is overlooked

Using ClickUp, each lead becomes a task with contact details, source, and follow-up reminders, turning interest into confirmed projects.