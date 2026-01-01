Centralize lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within a streamlined pipeline.
For animators, talent shines—but client growth falters when outreach, marketing, and project bookings scatter across unconnected tools.
Here’s where issues often arise:
Many animation studios centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.
As animation marketing diversifies, managing leads demands smarter coordination.
A clear system for converting leads into confirmed animation projects.
Juggling animation creation, client communication, and marketing solo can stall growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and project milestones with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee animation pipelines and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming projects in real-time.