Centralize lead tracking, guest communications, bookings, and follow-ups within one streamlined system.
Securing clients for Airbnb management isn't about lacking skills—it’s about fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking processes spread across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Top Airbnb managers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and manageable.
More channels mean more coordination — simplifying this is key.
Establish a repeatable system that turns property owner inquiries into confirmed management contracts.
Handling property management solo can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Track inquiries, property assessments, proposals, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Use List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee campaigns, bookings, and client onboarding.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback centralized within the workflow.
Monitor booking progress, marketing ROI, and upcoming client tasks in real time.