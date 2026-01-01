Streamline your lead capture, outreach, onboarding, and follow-ups within one cohesive system.
Landing affiliate clients isn’t about your expertise—it’s about how you manage your outreach and pipeline.
These issues often cause breakdowns:
Many affiliate strategists centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, and communication aligned.
More channels mean more complexity in managing leads and campaigns.
Create a repeatable system to nurture prospects into loyal affiliate clients.
Juggling prospecting, client work, and marketing solo can stall growth.
Track prospects through discovery calls, proposals, and onboarding with clear accountability.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee campaigns and client progress.
Capture inquiries automatically and maintain all feedback within the project workflow.
Track client acquisition KPIs, campaign performance, and upcoming deadlines in real time.