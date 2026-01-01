New affiliate coordinators often start by leveraging existing networks, referrals, and small pilot programs. The key is establishing visibility and prompt engagement.

Effective steps include:

Consistently sharing program value propositions on social and professional platforms

Offering trial collaborations with niche affiliates

Connecting with complementary industry professionals

Logging every lead to ensure follow-up

ClickUp helps by centralizing inquiries as tasks, capturing contact info, referral sources, and follow-up schedules, turning interest into confirmed collaborations.