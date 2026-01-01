Manage lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups seamlessly within one organized system.
Attracting clients as an ad creative designer isn’t about lack of creativity—it’s about how you handle marketing, outreach, and project bookings when efforts are spread across disconnected platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Top designers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
More platforms mean more complexity—simplify with a centralized workflow.
Turn scattered inquiries into booked projects with a repeatable system.
Juggling design work, client acquisition, and admin tasks solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, proposals, and project bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage pitches, campaigns, and project schedules.
Capture inquiries automatically with Forms and consolidate feedback in task comments.
Track pipeline health, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real-time dashboards.