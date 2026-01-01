New acting coaches often build their initial client base through workshops, local networking, and referrals. Visibility is key.

Effective strategies include:

Hosting free or low-cost introductory workshops

Leveraging social media to showcase coaching successes

Partnering with local theaters or drama schools

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead slips through

Using ClickUp helps organize these contacts as tasks, with reminders to follow up and nurture relationships toward bookings.