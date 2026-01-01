Centralize lead capture, outreach, contract management, and client follow-ups within a unified logistics workflow.
Winning clients in the 3PL industry isn’t about operational capability alone. The real struggle begins when sales, marketing, and onboarding processes are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where typical 3PL providers encounter friction:
Top 3PL companies consolidate their client acquisition and management into one platform, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand integrated coordination.
Establish a systematic approach to convert inquiries into signed contracts.
Handling operations, sales, and client service solo can make growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, qualification steps, proposals, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage sales pipelines and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within workflows.
Track client acquisition metrics, campaign effectiveness, and onboarding timelines in real time.