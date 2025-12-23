NEW AI Super Agents

Get 400% more done
Trusted by the best

60% of human work is lost in context

Work Sprawl is killing context - and destroying productivity.

Everything you need in one
converged AI platform

100+ features to maximize human and AI productivity.

Projects

Docs

Brain

Chat

A new era of humans, with Super Agents

ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain

The only AI that works where you work

@Brain Agent

Use @Brain for a 24/7 intelligent assistant.

ClickUp user sending a message to @Brain. Message says 'Pull last weeks campaign stats and draft a presentation.' ClickUp Brain responds: 'Here are the key performance stats from last quarters campaign...'
Ambient Answers

Humans no longer answer questions.

Chat conversation. Maggie: 'Where is the final logo file for the spring campaign?' Agent: 'Hey! The final logo file for the spring campaign is here: Figma file - spring campaign logo. About this project...'
Project Manager

Never manually assign tasks again.

Chat conversation. Alex: 'The discount code isn't applying to the checkout flow. Agent: 'Got it! I've created a task for this: task - fix discount code issue, priority - high, assignee @Ashley''
BrainGPT

Type 4x faster with AI Talk to Text, instantly perfected to write like you.

Your company's AI

A superhuman brain built for you and your team.

Connected to 50+ apps

Connected to 50+ apps

Superpowers to complete 500+ human tasks.

Every AI
ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini — unlimited.

Every AI

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini — unlimited.

AI solutions for every team

Your key workflows, powered by ClickUp Agents.

Deliver projects on time, every time

Get your team, department, and company running smoothly with the industry's best project management solution.

  • Manage complex projects at scale
  • Bring strategic initiatives to life
  • Detect and mitigate project risks
  • Light blue agent
    Intake Agent standardizes project kickoff
  • Yellow agent
    Assign Agent determines task owners
  • Maroon agent
    PM Agent tracks deliverables + timelines
  • Beige agent
    Live Answers Agent keeps everyone informed
Maximize marketing's impact and results

Coordinate content, creative, and campaigns in a single workspace purpose-built for marketers.

  • Execute campaigns with velocity
  • Coordinate + run seamless events
  • Eliminate content + creative bottlenecks
  • Light blue agent
    Brief Agent creates campaign briefs
  • Pink agent
    Content Agent drafts promo copy
  • Green agent
    Brand Agent applies guidelines
  • Yellow agent
    Live Intel Agent updates core docs
Ship faster, more reliable software

Streamline the entire strategy + dev process in a single, connected workspace.

  • Plan + execute the roadmap
  • Identify + resolve bugs
  • Integrate with AI coders
  • Purple agent
    PRD Agent creates docs from voice notes
  • Beige agent
    Triage Agent prioritizes bugs
  • Red agent
    Live Answers Agent keeps everyone informed
  • Yellow agent
    Codegen Agent produces quality code
Create the systems, for scale

Streamline internal support processes and external vendor relationship protocols in a single, unified workspace.

  • Manage vendors + budgeting
  • Run tight asset management
  • Streamline contracts + procurement
  • Purple agent
    Assets Agent tracks inventory
  • Beige agent
    RFP Agent manages reqs docs
  • Pink agent
    Contracts Agent standardizes terms
  • Yellow agent
    Live Intel Agent identifies redundancies
Build the process that power your people

Optimize the employee experience to keep morale as high as productivity.

  • Streamline employee onboarding
  • Roll out effective training programs
  • Keep a pulse on employee NPS
  • Light blue agent
    Onboarding Agent monitors progress + feedback
  • Yellow agent
    Pulse Check Agent collects employee sentiment
  • Maroon agent
    Trainer Agent analyzes course performance
  • Beige agent
    Live Answers Agent provides real-time info
Close the strategy- execution gap

Get your company rowing in the same direction with one AI workspace to define, execute, and track your top-line goals.

  • Set the strategy and actually execute it
  • Drive organizational focus with tighter alignment
  • Enforce accountability and ownership with ultimate visibility
  • Light blue agent
    Goal Reminder Agent removes tedious check-ins
  • Yellow agent
    Alignment Agent ensures cross-functional cohesion
  • Maroon agent
    Key Results Agent suggest relevant KPIs
  • Beige agent
    Status Update Agent gives always-on visibility
It's like adding 15 full-time employees

According to third party research ClickUp saves the average company over 30k hours per year, and delivers industry-leading ROI.

ROI

384%

ClickUp delivered 384% ROI over three years, helping organizations unlock significant efficiency gains.

REVENUE INCREASE

$3.9M

ClickUp projects drove $3.9M in revenue gains by streamlining work, consolidating tools, and scaling faster.

HOURS SAVED

92,400

Organizations saved 92,400 hours with ClickUp, reducing manual work and recapturing productivity at scale.

PAYBACK

<6 mo

Customers reached payback in under six months, making ClickUp a proven investment with rapid returns.

from 2025 The Total Economic Impact™ of ClickUp report from Forrestor Group.

Loved by 10 million+ teams, backed by 100+ awards

Enterprise-grade
everything

More secure than using ChatGPT, Gemini, and others directly1

99.99% uptime
24/7 support
SOC 2 TYPE II
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
GDPR
HIPAA
SOC 2 TYPE IIISO 27001GDPRHIPAA

Save 6-7 days every week.

Our agreements ensure zero data training & retention on all third-party model providers
