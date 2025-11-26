Automate Your Workflow with Zapier and ClickUp

Connect ClickUp with 6,000+ apps through Zapier to automate workflows, sync data across tools, and boost team productivity without code.

Create ClickUp tasks from any app

Automatically create tasks in ClickUp from Gmail, Slack, Forms, CRMs, and thousands of other apps—no manual data entry required.

Sync updates across your tech stack

Keep your team aligned with instant updates between ClickUp and your favorite tools. Changes flow automatically in both directions.

Automate complex workflows

Trigger multi-step automations across your entire toolkit. Update statuses, assign tasks, send notifications—all without lifting a finger.

Without integration

  • Manually copy information between apps
  • Spend hours updating data in multiple tools
  • Risk errors from manual data entry
  • Miss critical updates across platforms

With integration

  • Automatic data sync across 6,000+ apps
  • Real-time updates across your entire stack
  • Zero manual data entry or copying
  • Never miss an update or action item

Perfect for Teams Seeking Efficiency

Workflow Automation

Connect your entire tech stack and eliminate repetitive tasks.

Cross-Tool Synchronization

Keep data consistent across all your business apps automatically.

Scalable Integrations

Build custom workflows that grow with your team's needs.

How to connect Zapier with ClickUp:

  1. Click on any of the Use this Zap buttons below.
  2. Follow the prompts to sign up for a Zapier account, or sign in if you already have one.
  3. Connect ClickUp and a complementary app to Zapier.
  4. Follow the steps to set up the Zapier automation, known as a Zap.
  5. Test out your new Zap.
  6. You’re all set! The automation runs in the background, giving you time back in your day.
ClickUp

Connect ClickUp + Zapier for Powerful Automation

Set up in minutes with Zapier's no-code builder. Choose from thousands of pre-built workflows.

