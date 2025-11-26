Connect ClickUp with 6,000+ apps through Zapier to automate workflows, sync data across tools, and boost team productivity without code.
Automatically create tasks in ClickUp from Gmail, Slack, Forms, CRMs, and thousands of other apps—no manual data entry required.
Keep your team aligned with instant updates between ClickUp and your favorite tools. Changes flow automatically in both directions.
Trigger multi-step automations across your entire toolkit. Update statuses, assign tasks, send notifications—all without lifting a finger.
Connect your entire tech stack and eliminate repetitive tasks.
Keep data consistent across all your business apps automatically.
Build custom workflows that grow with your team's needs.
Set up in minutes with Zapier's no-code builder. Choose from thousands of pre-built workflows.