Does GitHub Support MCP (Model Context Protocol)?

Yes. Support is delivered through Copilot, primarily in Copilot Chat, which can connect to protocol compatible servers, including a first party server for repositories, issues, and pull requests, and a registry that manages what is available.

The registry is in public preview, and organization level allow and deny policies are available on Copilot Business and Enterprise.

How GitHub Uses MCP or MCP Like Integrations

Think of servers as a toolbox the assistant can reach into when it needs data or to perform a task. The platform sits between your requests and the tools or sources you approve, then blends model reasoning with what those systems return.

First, you connect things. An admin or power user selects one or two servers that map to a real task, registers them via the registry or IDE settings, and leaves others off to keep behavior predictable.

Second, you set boundaries. On supported plans, policies can allow or block specific servers so the assistant only touches systems you’re comfortable with, using existing developer identities.

Third, you use it day to day. In VS Code or another supported IDE, a developer asks Copilot for help. When needed, it calls an approved server behind the scenes, pulls live context, and responds accordingly.