Introduction
At Havas, campaign execution is the core of your business—but it’s also where the most friction, confusion, and wasted effort can occur. The real challenge isn’t just adopting new tools; it’s building a workflow that matches how your teams actually operate, solves your biggest pain points, and drives results for clients.
This playbook is built around Havas’ real-world workflows, pain points, and what we’ve already accomplished together. It’s designed to help you move from scattered, reactive management to streamlined, high-impact execution—using ClickUp and AI as enablers, not distractions.