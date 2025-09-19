At Havas, campaign execution is the core of your business—but it’s also where the most friction, confusion, and wasted effort can occur. The real challenge isn’t just adopting new tools; it’s building a workflow that matches how your teams actually operate, solves your biggest pain points, and drives results for clients.

This playbook is built around Havas’ real-world workflows, pain points, and what we’ve already accomplished together. It’s designed to help you move from scattered, reactive management to streamlined, high-impact execution—using ClickUp and AI as enablers, not distractions.