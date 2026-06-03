How to Build an AI Team: The 5-Play Operating Model

Watch the Webinar
This session walks through the shift from AI sprawl to one coordinated AI team, including a live three-agent workflow demo built inside ClickUp.
This session walks through the shift from AI sprawl to one coordinated AI team, including a live three-agent workflow demo built inside ClickUp.
Most organizations aren't failing because they picked the wrong model. They're struggling because they keep layering AI on top of broken systems. Work is spread across too many tools, context is trapped in too many places, and the underlying process still isn't clear enough for AI to operate reliably.
That's why so many teams get stuck in pilot mode. In the webinar, Kyle Coleman points to a hard truth: only 12% of employees say they're using AI every day, and only 5% of AI pilots are actually successful. The issue isn't interest. The issue is execution.
When teams chase more tools instead of better structure, the chaos compounds. Leaders lose visibility, employees waste time context switching, and every new AI experiment adds one more layer of overhead. If the system underneath the work isn't standardized, AI can't do much more than generate isolated outputs.
The breakthrough isn't adding another assistant. It's creating a Converged Workspace where projects, docs, chat, meetings, and AI all work from the same source of truth.
Inside that model, AI doesn't operate in a vacuum. It can see the work, understand the people involved, follow the process, and act within guardrails. That changes the quality of the output immediately. Instead of onboarding an external model from scratch every time, the system already has the context it needs.
This is the real promise of one AI team. We stop thinking about AI as a scattered collection of utilities and start treating it like an operating layer for execution. Humans set direction, define the rules, and make the critical calls. AI supports the flow of work inside the same environment where the work already lives.
The plays at a glance:
Play 1 — Consolidate the work graph: Bring work, knowledge, and communication into one system before you try to automate it
Play 2 — Give each AI teammate one clear job: Design specialist agents instead of one overloaded generalist
Play 3 — Build handoffs between agents: Create a team structure with clear sequencing, not one hero prompt
Play 4 — Keep human approvals at decision points: Use AI to compress execution time without removing leadership judgment
Play 5 — Standardize the workflow once it works: Turn a successful pattern into a repeatable operating system
AI gets dramatically better when it can operate inside the real context of your work. If your projects live in one tool, your notes in another, your meetings somewhere else, and your conversations in a dozen chat threads, every AI output starts with reconstruction. The model isn't helping you execute yet — it's waiting for you to manually restate the world.
That's the hidden tax behind AI sprawl. Teams think they're experimenting faster, but they're actually creating more Context Sprawl. Every new tool becomes one more place where information can go stale, one more system that has to be checked, and one more login standing between strategy and action.
The better move is Convergence. Start by bringing the workflow, the knowledge, the discussions, and the execution layer together. Once AI can see the same workspace your team already works in, it can summarize meetings, reference docs, understand ownership, and act on live projects without being re-onboarded every time.
The fastest way to break an AI workflow is to ask one agent to do everything. Just like a human teammate, an AI teammate performs better when its responsibility is narrow, its inputs are clear, and its expected output is obvious.
That principle shows up throughout the webinar. Elliot Rossbach explains that agents can only handle so much responsibility and so much context at once. When teams overload a single agent with too many jobs, too many tools, or too many instructions, performance degrades fast. Outputs become slower, weaker, and less reliable.
The fix is to design AI teammates the way you'd design a high-performing human team. Give each one a defined role, a specific lane, and a clear success condition. That structure makes the workflow easier to trust, easier to maintain, and far easier to improve over time.
Use this role design checklist when defining an AI teammate:
A real AI team works because each teammate knows when to act and when to pass work forward. That's what turns isolated automations into a system.
The clearest example from the webinar is the three-agent triage workflow. The first agent validates intake and sends incomplete requests back with guidance. The second agent scopes the request, identifies the teams involved, and builds the project brief. The third agent uses that approved brief to create the actual project structure, complete with tasks, ownership, and dependencies.
That sequence matters. Each handoff reduces ambiguity for the next step, and each agent works inside a tighter context window. Instead of one giant prompt trying to simulate an entire department, you get a chain of specialist decisions that feel much closer to how strong teams actually operate.
What a healthy handoff should include:
The goal isn't to remove people from the process. It's to remove avoidable friction from the process. AI should compress the distance between strategy and execution, while people keep control of priority, risk, judgment, and final approvals.
This is where many AI rollouts go wrong. Teams either leave AI too far from the work to be useful, or they try to automate away decisions that still need leadership involvement. Neither approach scales. The strongest model is shared control: AI handles the repetitive flow of preparation and production, while humans step in where nuance matters.
In practice, that means defining approval points intentionally. Let AI collect the intake details. Let AI draft the brief. Let AI build the first version of the project structure. But keep a human review step before the workflow commits budget, assigns critical priorities, or changes the direction of the work.
A successful AI pilot becomes valuable when it stops being a demo and starts becoming the default way work gets done. That's the difference between experimentation and implementation.
Once a workflow works, standardize it. Keep the intake format consistent. Reuse the same approval pattern. Save the agent roles. Use the same output structure so teammates know what to expect. Consistency is what allows teams to scale AI adoption without creating confusion.
This is also where compounding value starts to show up. One agent can summarize a meeting. Another can update the related task. Another can prepare the next discussion using the notes that were just captured. Each capability gets stronger because it lives in the same workspace, connected to the same people, the same records, and the same process.
Example 1: Intake and project triage A request comes in through a form. The intake agent checks whether the ask is complete, sends it back if it isn't, and moves it forward when the details are solid. The scoping agent turns that request into a structured brief. The builder agent turns the approved brief into a real project plan with owners and dependencies.
The result isn't just speed. It's cleaner intake, better prioritization, stronger visibility, and less admin work for project leads.
Example 2: Meeting follow-up that actually drives execution A meeting recorder captures the conversation, highlights the takeaways, and makes the notes usable immediately. From there, AI can update the related one-on-one task, summarize what changed, and surface what needs follow-up before the next meeting.
That makes managers more present in the conversation and better prepared afterward. It also creates a stronger record over time for reviews, coaching, and cross-functional alignment.
Example 3: Better prep before high-value conversations A meeting prep workflow can pull together company context, current priorities, stakeholder details, and the most relevant proof points before a call ever starts. Instead of hunting through systems and threads, the rep starts the conversation with context already assembled.
That same principle applies outside sales too. Wherever teams need to gather context before acting, one coordinated AI team can reduce prep time and raise the quality of execution.
Start here in the next 24–48 hours: 1. Pick one workflow where your team is already feeling friction from handoffs, admin work, or context switching 2. Map the current inputs, outputs, approvals, and failure points before you automate anything 3. Break that workflow into two to four specialist roles instead of one all-purpose agent 4. Define exactly where human review should happen and why 5. Launch the workflow inside one shared system so the agents can act on real context instead of reconstructed context 6. Review the first few outputs, tighten the instructions, and standardize the pattern once it works
You don't need another pile of AI experiments to prove your team is modern. You need an operating model your team can actually run.
The organizations that win with AI won't be the ones with the most subscriptions. They'll be the ones that reduce Work Sprawl, simplify adoption, and build coordinated systems where people and AI can execute together.
That's what one AI team makes possible.