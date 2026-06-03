How to Build an AI Team: The 5-Play Operating Model

Most organizations aren't failing because they picked the wrong model. They're struggling because they keep layering AI on top of broken systems. Work is spread across too many tools, context is trapped in too many places, and the underlying process still isn't clear enough for AI to operate reliably.

That's why so many teams get stuck in pilot mode. In the webinar, Kyle Coleman points to a hard truth: only 12% of employees say they're using AI every day, and only 5% of AI pilots are actually successful. The issue isn't interest. The issue is execution.

When teams chase more tools instead of better structure, the chaos compounds. Leaders lose visibility, employees waste time context switching, and every new AI experiment adds one more layer of overhead. If the system underneath the work isn't standardized, AI can't do much more than generate isolated outputs.