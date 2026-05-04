ClickUp on ClickUp

From Mandate to Machine: How We Transformed a Marketing Org in 8 Months

ClickUp’s marketing org has 230 cataloged AI workflows across 13 teams. In this playbook, Kyle Coleman, Global VP of Marketing at ClickUp breaks down the phased approach he used to transform how the department gets work done.
Convergence + AI

Deliver projects 35% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.
Problem

Work sprawl stalls projects that drive growth

Agents need context to work – but project managers face disconnected tools, manual status updates, and zero real-time visibility.

The old way:

❌ Juggling 6+ tools every day.
❌ Missed deadlines.
❌ Zero real-time visibility for leadership.
❌ Team confusion over roles and priorities.
❌ Burnout, delays, and lost revenue.

Sprawl Image
Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Project managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, teams are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ On-time project delivery.
✅ Real-time visibility for all stakeholders.
✅ Clear ownership and alignment.
✅ Accelerated execution and growth.

ClickUp

Ready to move past AI pilots and into real transformation?

Get the playbook and to see the strategies the ClickUp marketing team has used to drive results, increase efficiency, and become a fully AI-native org.
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