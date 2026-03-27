Watch the Webinar
Watch the on‑demand session, “Becoming AI‑Native: A New Era of Project Execution,” to see this playbook in action with real workflows, dashboards, and AI Agents built in ClickUp.
In the session, you’ll learn how to:
- Spot the signs of zombie projects in your own org.
- Map work onto a modern Project Execution lifecycle—from intake and prioritization through planning, execution, management, and close‑out.
- Use the Project Execution Agent Suite to standardize intake, automate status and risk tracking, and give leaders live visibility into project health.