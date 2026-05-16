Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to sketch website layouts and export your ideas. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—infinite canvas, real-time team collaboration, integrations with Docs and Tasks, and production-ready workflows. Perfect for design teams, product managers, and agencies building at scale.Learn more about ClickUp's collaborative whiteboard platform
SEE HOW WE STACK UP
Compare ClickUp's free wireframe tool against other popular wireframing platforms.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Wireframe.cc
|
Canva
|
MockFlow
|No signup required
|Yes
|No
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Completely free
|Yes
|Limited
|Freemium
|Freemium
|Export without watermarks
|Yes
|Paid only
|Yes
|Limited
|Client-side privacy
|Yes
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Mobile, tablet, desktop views
|Yes
|Manual only
|Yes
|Yes
|Instant start (no loading)
|Yes
|Fast
|Loading screens
|Onboarding flow
|Pre-built component blocks
|Yes
|Draw from scratch
|Templates
|Component library