Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create a standalone SWOT analysis. ClickUp's Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, unlimited SWOT diagrams, direct task creation from your analysis, and AI-powered strategic insights — all connected to your projects and workflows.Learn more about collaborative strategic planning with ClickUp
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|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Miro
|
Creately
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Interactive SWOT builder
|Yes
|Templates only
|Yes
|Yes
|Watermark-free exports
|Yes
|Paid only
|Paid only
|Limited
|Multiple export formats
|PNG, PDF, Text
|Image only
|PNG, PDF
|PNG, PDF, SVG
|Built-in SWOT examples
|4 examples
|Templates
|Templates
|Templates
|Mobile-friendly
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|Privacy-first (no server storage)
|Yes
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored
|Cloud stored