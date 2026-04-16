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This free tool gives you a quick way to create a standalone SWOT analysis. ClickUp's Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, unlimited SWOT diagrams, direct task creation from your analysis, and AI-powered strategic insights — all connected to your projects and workflows.

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STRATEGIC PLANNING TOOL

Build Smarter Strategies

Create professional SWOT analyses that turn insights into action.

Zero Friction, Instant Results

Start analyzing the moment you land on the page. No signup walls, no tutorial videos, no setup time. Click a quadrant, add your insights, and export a professional SWOT diagram in under two minutes.

Export Without Compromise

Download your SWOT analysis as a high-resolution PNG, formatted PDF, or markdown text — all without watermarks or account requirements. Your analysis, your format, your control.

Privacy-First Architecture

Your strategic insights stay on your device. We use local browser storage only and never send your data to our servers. No tracking, no cookies, no compromises.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Build a SWOT Analysis

A complete toolkit for strategic planning, from brainstorming to export.

Create your SWOT analysis using our intuitive 2x2 grid interface. Click to add strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats with color-coded quadrants that keep your analysis organized. Each quadrant supports unlimited bullet points with a 150-character limit to encourage concise, actionable insights.

Create your SWOT analysis using our intuitive 2x2 grid interface. Click to add strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats with color-coded quadrants that keep your analysis organized. Each quadrant supports unlimited bullet points with a 150-character limit to encourage concise, actionable insights.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free SWOT Analysis Maker vs. the Competition

Why choose a generic template when you can use a purpose-built tool from a trusted platform?

Feature
Free
Canva
Miro
Creately
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Interactive SWOT builder Yes Templates only Yes Yes
Watermark-free exports Yes Paid only Paid only Limited
Multiple export formats PNG, PDF, Text Image only PNG, PDF PNG, PDF, SVG
Built-in SWOT examples 4 examples Templates Templates Templates
Mobile-friendly Yes Yes Limited Yes
Privacy-first (no server storage) Yes Cloud stored Cloud stored Cloud stored
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Miro Account needed
Creately Account needed
Interactive SWOT builder
ClickUp Yes
Canva Templates only
Miro Yes
Creately Yes
Watermark-free exports
ClickUp Yes
Canva Paid only
Miro Paid only
Creately Limited
Multiple export formats
ClickUp PNG, PDF, Text
Canva Image only
Miro PNG, PDF
Creately PNG, PDF, SVG
Built-in SWOT examples
ClickUp 4 examples
Canva Templates
Miro Templates
Creately Templates
Mobile-friendly
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
Miro Limited
Creately Yes
Privacy-first (no server storage)
ClickUp Yes
Canva Cloud stored
Miro Cloud stored
Creately Cloud stored
HAVE QUESTIONS?

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using our free SWOT analysis maker.
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