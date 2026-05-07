Sales Battlecard Template

Also available in ClickUp

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This free tool gives you a quick way to create competitive battlecards. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, version control, and team-wide battlecard libraries that stay current.

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FREE SALES TOOL

Win More Competitive Deals

Create professional battlecards that arm your sales team with the competitive intelligence they need to close.

No Signup Required

Start creating battlecards instantly without email forms, account creation, or downloads. Your competitive intel stays private in your browser—we never see it.

Live Preview

Watch your battlecard take shape in real-time as you type. See exactly what your sales team will see before you export, with professional formatting built in.

Export Instantly

Download formatted PDFs in one click or copy as markdown to paste into Slack, email, or your team wiki. Ready to use in seconds, not hours.
HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Tool

Fill in your competitive intelligence with guided fields for positioning, differentiators, pricing, objection handling, and proof points. Smart placeholders show you exactly what to include, and example content demonstrates ideal structure.

Fill in your competitive intelligence with guided fields for positioning, differentiators, pricing, objection handling, and proof points. Smart placeholders show you exactly what to include, and example content demonstrates ideal structure.

Fill in your competitive intelligence with guided fields for positioning, differentiators, pricing, objection handling, and proof points. Smart placeholders show you exactly what to include, and example content demonstrates ideal structure.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Sales Battlecard Maker vs. the Competition

Why spend time filling out lead forms when you could be building battlecards?

Feature
Free
HubSpot
Xtensio
Gong
No signup required Yes Email required Account needed Email required
Instant generation Real-time Manual download Editor required Blank template
Live preview As you type No Static editor No
PDF export One-click PPTX only Yes DOCX only
Markdown copy Yes No No No
Example templates Pre-filled Blank template Multiple Blank template
Autosave Automatic No Cloud sync No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
HubSpot Email
Xtensio Account
Gong Email
Instant generation
ClickUp Real-time
HubSpot Manual
Xtensio Editor
Gong Blank
Live preview
ClickUp As you type
HubSpot No
Xtensio Static
Gong No
PDF export
ClickUp One-click
HubSpot PPTX only
Xtensio Yes
Gong DOCX only
Markdown copy
ClickUp Yes
HubSpot No
Xtensio No
Gong No
Example templates
ClickUp Pre-filled
HubSpot Blank
Xtensio Multiple
Gong Blank
Autosave
ClickUp Automatic
HubSpot No
Xtensio Cloud sync
Gong No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating sales battlecards with our free tool.
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT