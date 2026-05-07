Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create competitive battlecards. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, version control, and team-wide battlecard libraries that stay current.Learn more about ClickUp's document collaboration features
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
Why spend time filling out lead forms when you could be building battlecards?
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
HubSpot
|
Xtensio
|
Gong
|No signup required
|Yes
|Email required
|Account needed
|Email required
|Instant generation
|Real-time
|Manual download
|Editor required
|Blank template
|Live preview
|As you type
|No
|Static editor
|No
|PDF export
|One-click
|PPTX only
|Yes
|DOCX only
|Markdown copy
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Example templates
|Pre-filled
|Blank template
|Multiple
|Blank template
|Autosave
|Automatic
|No
|Cloud sync
|No