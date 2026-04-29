Roadmap Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Gantt Chart View

This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize project timelines and milestones. ClickUp's Gantt Chart View does everything this tool does and more, with task dependencies, critical path analysis, real-time team collaboration, and seamless integration with your entire project workspace.

Learn more about ClickUp's Gantt Chart View
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PROJECT PLANNING

Build Roadmaps That Actually Get Used

The fastest way to turn strategy into a visual timeline your team can follow

No Signup Friction

Start building immediately—no account, no download, no waiting. Your roadmap saves automatically in your browser, so you can return anytime without logging in.

Export Ready for Stakeholders

Download high-resolution PNG or PDF files optimized for presentations and client meetings. No watermarks, no export limits, completely professional output.

Privacy by Design

Everything stays on your device. No server uploads, no data collection, no privacy concerns. Your strategic plans remain completely confidential.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Create Professional Roadmaps

Drag, drop, customize, and export—all in your browser

Organize initiatives across swimlanes with a visual timeline that adapts to your planning horizon. Switch between weeks, months, quarters, or years to match your project scope. Color-code by status, priority, or team to make complex plans instantly readable.

Organize initiatives across swimlanes with a visual timeline that adapts to your planning horizon. Switch between weeks, months, quarters, or years to match your project scope. Color-code by status, priority, or team to make complex plans instantly readable.
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ClickUp

Ready to manage projects with your team?

This free tool is perfect for quick roadmaps. ClickUp brings dependencies, collaboration, and real-time updates for teams building products together.
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SEE HOW WE COMPARE

Free Roadmap Maker vs. the Competition

We built this to be the fastest, most private way to create a roadmap online

Feature
Free
Canva
Miro
Visme
Signup required No Yes Yes Yes
Export without watermark Unlimited Paid only Limited Paid only
Data privacy 100% local Server-stored Server-stored Server-stored
Purpose-built for roadmaps Yes General design Collaboration General design
Works offline After first load No No No
Export formats PNG, PDF More (paid) Limited Paid
Signup required
ClickUp No
Canva Yes
Miro Yes
Visme Yes
Export without watermark
ClickUp Unlimited
Canva Paid only
Miro Limited
Visme Paid only
Data privacy
ClickUp 100% local
Canva Server-stored
Miro Server-stored
Visme Server-stored
Purpose-built for roadmaps
ClickUp Yes
Canva General design
Miro Collaboration
Visme General design
Works offline
ClickUp After first load
Canva No
Miro No
Visme No
Export formats
ClickUp PNG, PDF
Canva More (paid)
Miro Limited
Visme Paid
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about the free roadmap maker
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT