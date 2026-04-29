Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize project timelines and milestones. ClickUp's Gantt Chart View does everything this tool does and more, with task dependencies, critical path analysis, real-time team collaboration, and seamless integration with your entire project workspace.Learn more about ClickUp's Gantt Chart View
SEE HOW WE COMPARE
We built this to be the fastest, most private way to create a roadmap online
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Miro
|
Visme
|Signup required
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Export without watermark
|Unlimited
|Paid only
|Limited
|Paid only
|Data privacy
|100% local
|Server-stored
|Server-stored
|Server-stored
|Purpose-built for roadmaps
|Yes
|General design
|Collaboration
|General design
|Works offline
|After first load
|No
|No
|No
|Export formats
|PNG, PDF
|More (paid)
|Limited
|Paid