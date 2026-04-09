Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Docs

This free tool gives you a quick way to create and download a one-off client quote with no account required. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more — with reusable quote and proposal templates your whole team can access, real-time collaborative editing, version history, and the ability to attach documents directly to tasks and projects for a seamless client workflow from quote to completion.

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BUSINESS TOOLS

Win More Clients With Quotes That Look the Part

Everything you need to create a professional client quote — right in your browser, in minutes.

See Your Quote Before You Send It

A live preview panel updates in real time as you fill in the form — so you always know exactly what your client will receive. No switching tabs, no guessing, no reformatting surprises when you hit print. What you see is what you download.

Auto-Calculated Totals Every Time

Add your line items and the tool handles all the math — subtotal, discount, tax, and final total update instantly with every keystroke. No formulas to write, no spreadsheet skills needed, and no risk of a manual calculation error on a client-facing document.

Download a Clean PDF — No Watermark

Click Download PDF to save your quote directly from your browser. There's no watermark, no ClickUp branding on the printed document, and no file size limit. Your quote looks fully professional and is ready to send the moment you save it.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Can Do With This Free Tool

A complete quote-building workflow — from business details to PDF download — with nothing to install.

As you fill in your business details, client information, and line items, the right-hand panel renders a pixel-perfect preview of your quote document in real time. You can see exactly how spacing, totals, and notes will appear before you download — no surprises and no back-and-forth between editing and previewing.

As you fill in your business details, client information, and line items, the right-hand panel renders a pixel-perfect preview of your quote document in real time. You can see exactly how spacing, totals, and notes will appear before you download — no surprises and no back-and-forth between editing and previewing.
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Ready to Send Quotes as Part of a Real Client Workflow?

This tool gets you to a PDF fast — ClickUp Docs adds reusable templates, team collaboration, and project integration when your client work scales up.
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SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON

Free Quote Generator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp stacks up against other quote generators — no account needed to find out for yourself.

Feature
Free
Invoice Generator
Billdu
Refrens
No signup required Free forever Email to send Account needed 15 doc limit
Live quote preview Real-time No No No
PDF download, no watermark Free, no watermark Yes Free tier limited Yes
Auto-saves in browser Yes No Account only Account only
Tax and discount calculation Yes Yes Yes Yes
Multi-currency support 6 currencies Yes Yes Yes
Unlimited quotes Unlimited Yes Paid plan 15 free
Works without install or download Yes Yes Yes Yes
No signup required
ClickUp Free forever
Invoice Generator Email to send
Billdu Account needed
Refrens 15 doc limit
Live quote preview
ClickUp Real-time
Invoice Generator No
Billdu No
Refrens No
PDF download, no watermark
ClickUp Free, no watermark
Invoice Generator Yes
Billdu Free tier limited
Refrens Yes
Auto-saves in browser
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator No
Billdu Account only
Refrens Account only
Tax and discount calculation
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator Yes
Billdu Yes
Refrens Yes
Multi-currency support
ClickUp 6 currencies
Invoice Generator Yes
Billdu Yes
Refrens Yes
Unlimited quotes
ClickUp Unlimited
Invoice Generator Yes
Billdu Paid plan
Refrens 15 free
Works without install or download
ClickUp Yes
Invoice Generator Yes
Billdu Yes
Refrens Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating professional quotes — and when to move to ClickUp.
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