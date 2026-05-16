Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to track project hours locally in your browser. ClickUp's Time Tracking does everything this tool does and more, with team collaboration, billable hours tracking, budget management, automated reporting, and integrations with 1,000+ tools.Learn more about ClickUp's Time Tracking feature
HOW WE COMPARE
See how our free tool stacks up against popular time tracking apps.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Clockify
|
Toggl Track
|
Harvest
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Start/stop timer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Manual time entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Export to Excel/CSV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|100% private (local storage)
|Yes
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Team collaboration
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Billable hours & invoicing
|No
|Paid plan
|Paid plan
|Yes