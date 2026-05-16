A Simpler Way to Track Project Time

See where project hours go, without extra setup.

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Time Tracking

This free tool gives you a quick way to track project hours locally in your browser. ClickUp's Time Tracking does everything this tool does and more, with team collaboration, billable hours tracking, budget management, automated reporting, and integrations with 1,000+ tools.

Learn more about ClickUp's Time Tracking feature
Explore ClickUp Time Tracking
FREE TOOL

Track Time Without the Friction

Start tracking project hours in seconds with no signup, no downloads, and complete privacy.

Zero Setup, Instant Tracking

Click start and begin tracking time immediately. No account creation, no workspace setup, no onboarding flow. Your timer runs right in your browser with zero friction.

Your Data Stays Yours

All time entries are stored locally on your device using browser storage. Nothing uploads to any server. You're in complete control of your data, always.

Export Ready When You Are

Download your timesheet to Excel or CSV with one click. Includes project summaries and formatted reports ready for invoicing or record-keeping.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Track Project Time

Simple features that cover the essentials without overwhelming you.

Click to start tracking and the timer runs in real-time while you work. Pause when you take a break, resume when you return. Your active timer state is saved automatically so you never lose time if you close the browser tab.

Click to start tracking and the timer runs in real-time while you work. Pause when you take a break, resume when you return. Your active timer state is saved automatically so you never lose time if you close the browser tab.
Screenshot 2026-05-16 at 1.16.58 PM.png
ClickUp

Ready to Track Time With Your Team?

This free tool is perfect for solo tracking. For teams, billable hours, budgets, and integrations, upgrade to ClickUp.
Get ClickUp Free

HOW WE COMPARE

Free Time Tracker vs. the Competition

See how our free tool stacks up against popular time tracking apps.

Feature
Free
Clockify
Toggl Track
Harvest
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Start/stop timer Yes Yes Yes Yes
Manual time entry Yes Yes Yes Yes
Export to Excel/CSV Yes Yes Yes Yes
100% private (local storage) Yes Cloud storage Cloud storage Cloud storage
Team collaboration No Yes Yes Yes
Billable hours & invoicing No Paid plan Paid plan Yes
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Clockify Account needed
Toggl Track Account needed
Harvest Account needed
Start/stop timer
ClickUp Yes
Clockify Yes
Toggl Track Yes
Harvest Yes
Manual time entry
ClickUp Yes
Clockify Yes
Toggl Track Yes
Harvest Yes
Export to Excel/CSV
ClickUp Yes
Clockify Yes
Toggl Track Yes
Harvest Yes
100% private (local storage)
ClickUp Yes
Clockify Cloud storage
Toggl Track Cloud storage
Harvest Cloud storage
Team collaboration
ClickUp No
Clockify Yes
Toggl Track Yes
Harvest Yes
Billable hours & invoicing
ClickUp No
Clockify Paid plan
Toggl Track Paid plan
Harvest Yes
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT