Pert Chart Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp's Gantt Chart View

This free tool gives you a quick way to create standalone PERT diagrams for project planning. ClickUp's Gantt Chart View does everything this tool does and more, with automatic critical path calculation, team collaboration, auto-rescheduling when tasks shift, and deep integrations with your entire workflow. Perfect for teams managing complex projects across departments.

Learn more about ClickUp's Gantt Chart View
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PROJECT PLANNING

Build Better Project Plans Faster

Create PERT diagrams that map dependencies, estimate timelines, and identify critical paths instantly

See Your Critical Path Instantly

Automatically identify the sequence of tasks that controls your project deadline. Our tool calculates forward and backward passes in real-time, highlighting tasks with zero slack so you know exactly where delays will hurt most.

Handle Uncertainty Like a Pro

Use three-point estimation (optimistic, most likely, pessimistic) to account for real-world variability. The tool automatically calculates expected time using the PERT formula, giving you realistic duration estimates instead of guesswork.

Export and Share in Seconds

Download your PERT diagram as high-resolution PNG or scalable SVG with one click. No account required, no server uploads—your entire diagram is processed in your browser and ready for presentations, reports, or stakeholder reviews.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Create PERT Charts

From your first node to your final export, this tool handles every step of the PERT planning process

Click the canvas to create task nodes, then connect them by clicking from one node to another. Each task can store three time estimates—optimistic, most likely, and pessimistic—which the tool automatically converts to a weighted expected time using the PERT formula. Drag nodes to rearrange your layout without losing connections.

Click the canvas to create task nodes, then connect them by clicking from one node to another. Each task can store three time estimates—optimistic, most likely, and pessimistic—which the tool automatically converts to a weighted expected time using the PERT formula. Drag nodes to rearrange your layout without losing connections.
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ClickUp

Ready for Team-Level Project Management?

This free tool is perfect for solo planning. When you're ready to collaborate with your team, ClickUp's Gantt Chart View brings real-time updates, auto-rescheduling, and deep integrations.
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WHY CHOOSE CLICKUP

Free PERT Chart Maker vs. the Competition

See how our tool compares to other PERT chart makers on the market

Feature
Free
Lucidchart
Creately
Canva
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Automatic critical path calculation Yes Manual only No No
Three-point time estimation Yes Manual setup No No
Export to PNG/SVG Free Paid only Yes Yes
Auto-layout algorithm Yes Yes Limited No
Completely free forever Yes 7-day trial Freemium Freemium
Client-side privacy Data stays local Cloud storage Cloud storage Cloud storage
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Account needed
Creately Account needed
Canva Account needed
Automatic critical path calculation
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Manual only
Creately No
Canva No
Three-point time estimation
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Manual setup
Creately No
Canva No
Export to PNG/SVG
ClickUp Free
Lucidchart Paid only
Creately Yes
Canva Yes
Auto-layout algorithm
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Yes
Creately Limited
Canva No
Completely free forever
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart 7-day trial
Creately Freemium
Canva Freemium
Client-side privacy
ClickUp Data stays local
Lucidchart Cloud storage
Creately Cloud storage
Canva Cloud storage
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about PERT charts and how to use this tool
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT