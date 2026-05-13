Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create standalone PERT diagrams for project planning. ClickUp's Gantt Chart View does everything this tool does and more, with automatic critical path calculation, team collaboration, auto-rescheduling when tasks shift, and deep integrations with your entire workflow. Perfect for teams managing complex projects across departments.Learn more about ClickUp's Gantt Chart View
WHY CHOOSE CLICKUP
See how our tool compares to other PERT chart makers on the market
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Lucidchart
|
Creately
|
Canva
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Automatic critical path calculation
|Yes
|Manual only
|No
|No
|Three-point time estimation
|Yes
|Manual setup
|No
|No
|Export to PNG/SVG
|Free
|Paid only
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-layout algorithm
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|No
|Completely free forever
|Yes
|7-day trial
|Freemium
|Freemium
|Client-side privacy
|Data stays local
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage