Tool Consolidation ROI

Decision Tree Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free decision tree maker gives you a quick way to visualize choices and outcomes for personal planning or solo projects. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—with infinite canvas collaboration, real-time team editing, template libraries, task integrations, and persistent workspace storage. Perfect for teams making strategic decisions together.

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DECISION MAPPING

Make Better Decisions, Faster

Visualize choices, outcomes, and possibilities without the complexity of traditional diagramming tools.

Zero Friction, Instant Results

Open and start building immediately—no signup, no account, no email required. Your decision trees are saved locally in your browser, giving you complete privacy and instant access whenever you return.

Templates That Accelerate Decisions

Choose from pre-built templates for business strategy, customer support troubleshooting, risk assessment, and feature prioritization. Start with structure, customize with your specifics, and export in seconds.

Export Without Barriers

Download your decision trees as PNG or SVG with one click—no account gate, no watermark, no restrictions. Perfect for presentations, documentation, or sharing with stakeholders who need clarity fast.

POWERFUL YET SIMPLE

What You Can Do With This Tool

Build professional decision trees with drag-and-drop simplicity and export them instantly.

Create decision trees by clicking to add nodes, connecting branches, and labeling outcomes. Drag nodes to rearrange your tree structure, change node colors and shapes to differentiate decision types, and use automatic layout to organize complex trees instantly. Everything responds immediately—no lag, no rendering delays.

Create decision trees by clicking to add nodes, connecting branches, and labeling outcomes. Drag nodes to rearrange your tree structure, change node colors and shapes to differentiate decision types, and use automatic layout to organize complex trees instantly. Everything responds immediately—no lag, no rendering delays.
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Ready to Collaborate on Decisions?

This free tool is perfect for individual planning. When you need to build decision trees with your team in real-time, ClickUp Whiteboards brings collaboration, integrations, and persistent storage.
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HOW WE COMPARE

Decision Tree Maker vs. the Competition

See how our free tool stacks up against popular alternatives.

Feature
Free
SmartDraw
Canva
Miro
Signup Required No Yes Yes Yes
Export Without Account Yes No No No
Price Free $9.95/mo Free with limits $8/user/mo
Privacy-First (No Tracking) Yes No No No
Templates Included 5 100+ 50+ 100+
Real-Time Collaboration No Yes Yes Yes
Best For Quick solo trees Enterprise teams Visual design Workshops
Signup Required
ClickUp No
SmartDraw Yes
Canva Yes
Miro Yes
Export Without Account
ClickUp Yes
SmartDraw No
Canva No
Miro No
Price
ClickUp Free
SmartDraw $9.95/mo
Canva Free with limits
Miro $8/user/mo
Privacy-First (No Tracking)
ClickUp Yes
SmartDraw No
Canva No
Miro No
Templates Included
ClickUp 5
SmartDraw 100+
Canva 50+
Miro 100+
Real-Time Collaboration
ClickUp No
SmartDraw Yes
Canva Yes
Miro Yes
Best For
ClickUp Quick solo trees
SmartDraw Enterprise teams
Canva Visual design
Miro Workshops
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using our free decision tree maker.
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