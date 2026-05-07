Also available in ClickUp
This free decision tree maker gives you a quick way to visualize choices and outcomes for personal planning or solo projects. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—with infinite canvas collaboration, real-time team editing, template libraries, task integrations, and persistent workspace storage. Perfect for teams making strategic decisions together.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
Download your decision trees as PNG or SVG with one click—no account gate, no watermark, no restrictions. Perfect for presentations, documentation, or sharing with stakeholders who need clarity fast.
HOW WE COMPARE
See how our free tool stacks up against popular alternatives.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
SmartDraw
|
Canva
|
Miro
|Signup Required
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Export Without Account
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Price
|Free
|$9.95/mo
|Free with limits
|$8/user/mo
|Privacy-First (No Tracking)
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Templates Included
|5
|100+
|50+
|100+
|Real-Time Collaboration
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Best For
|Quick solo trees
|Enterprise teams
|Visual design
|Workshops