FREE TOOL

Your Calendar, Your Way — In Seconds

Build, customize, and export personalized calendars without creating an account or installing anything.

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Instant Calendar, Zero Friction

Pick any month and year and see a fully rendered calendar grid appear immediately — no signup, no template browsing, no loading screens. Just open the tool and start planning.

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Add Events and Color-Code Your Schedule

Click any date to drop in custom events with color-coded labels. Track birthdays, deadlines, meetings, and milestones at a glance with five distinct color options.

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Download as PDF or Print Straight From Your Browser

When your calendar looks right, export it as a high-resolution PDF or hit print for a clean, formatted hard copy. Everything happens locally — your data never leaves your device.

FEATURES

What You Can Do With This Calendar Maker

Everything you need to create, customize, and share personalized calendars — right in your browser.

Switch between three calendar layouts to match how you plan. Monthly view gives you the classic grid for day-by-day scheduling. Weekly view expands a single week so you can see more event detail. Yearly view displays all 12 months in a compact overview — click any month to jump straight into it.

Switch between three calendar layouts to match how you plan. Monthly view gives you the classic grid for day-by-day scheduling. Weekly view expands a single week so you can see more event detail. Yearly view displays all 12 months in a compact overview — click any month to jump straight into it.
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Need a Calendar That Connects to Your Projects?

ClickUp's built-in Calendar view syncs with tasks, deadlines, and team schedules — so your plans actually drive your work forward.

Comparison Table

Compare Your Options

ClickUp Calendar Maker vs Other Tools

See how ClickUp's free calendar maker compares to the most popular alternatives.

Feature
Free
Canva
Adobe Express
TimeAndDate
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Yes
Instant calendar generation Yes Template browsing Template browsing Yes
Add custom events to dates Yes Design only Design only Yes
Color-coded event labels 5 colors No No No
US holidays auto-populated Yes No No Yes
Multiple views (monthly, weekly, yearly) 3 views Single layout Single layout Monthly & yearly
PDF export Free Paid plan Paid plan Yes
Scales to full PM tool Full platform Design tool Design tool No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Adobe Express Account needed
TimeAndDate Yes
Instant calendar generation
ClickUp Yes
Canva Template browsing
Adobe Express Template browsing
TimeAndDate Yes
Add custom events to dates
ClickUp Yes
Canva Design only
Adobe Express Design only
TimeAndDate Yes
Color-coded event labels
ClickUp 5 colors
Canva No
Adobe Express No
TimeAndDate No
US holidays auto-populated
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
Adobe Express No
TimeAndDate Yes
Multiple views (monthly, weekly, yearly)
ClickUp 3 views
Canva Single layout
Adobe Express Single layout
TimeAndDate Monthly & yearly
PDF export
ClickUp Free
Canva Paid plan
Adobe Express Paid plan
TimeAndDate Yes
Scales to full PM tool
ClickUp Full platform
Canva Design tool
Adobe Express Design tool
TimeAndDate No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about this free calendar maker.
ClickUp
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