Instant Calendar, Zero Friction
Pick any month and year and see a fully rendered calendar grid appear immediately — no signup, no template browsing, no loading screens. Just open the tool and start planning.
Add Events and Color-Code Your Schedule
Click any date to drop in custom events with color-coded labels. Track birthdays, deadlines, meetings, and milestones at a glance with five distinct color options.
Download as PDF or Print Straight From Your Browser
When your calendar looks right, export it as a high-resolution PDF or hit print for a clean, formatted hard copy. Everything happens locally — your data never leaves your device.
ClickUp's built-in Calendar view syncs with tasks, deadlines, and team schedules — so your plans actually drive your work forward.
Compare Your Options
See how ClickUp's free calendar maker compares to the most popular alternatives.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Adobe Express
|
TimeAndDate
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Yes
|Instant calendar generation
|Yes
|Template browsing
|Template browsing
|Yes
|Add custom events to dates
|Yes
|Design only
|Design only
|Yes
|Color-coded event labels
|5 colors
|No
|No
|No
|US holidays auto-populated
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Multiple views (monthly, weekly, yearly)
|3 views
|Single layout
|Single layout
|Monthly & yearly
|PDF export
|Free
|Paid plan
|Paid plan
|Yes
|Scales to full PM tool
|Full platform
|Design tool
|Design tool
|No