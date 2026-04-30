Business Model Canvas

Also available in ClickUp

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This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize your business model. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, connected tasks and docs, infinite canvas space, and templates for every strategic framework. Turn your business model into an executable plan.

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STRATEGIC PLANNING MADE SIMPLE

Plan Smarter, Move Faster

Everything you need to build, export, and iterate on your business model—no signup, no barriers.

Start Building in Seconds

Open the tool and start typing—no account creation, no email verification, no payment information. Just you and a blank canvas ready to capture your business model. Perfect for pitch prep, workshop facilitation, or strategic planning sessions where you need results now, not after a signup flow.

Export for Any Use Case

Download your completed canvas as a high-resolution PNG for slide decks, a print-ready PDF for stakeholder meetings, or a JSON file to reimport and edit later. Your business model travels with you—from the whiteboard to the boardroom to the investor pitch.

Your Data Stays Yours

Everything you create is saved locally on your device only. We don't store, transmit, or access any of your business information. No tracking, no analytics, no data collection. Build confidential business models with complete privacy.

HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Tool

A complete Business Model Canvas creator with everything you need to visualize and export your strategy.

Click into any of the nine blocks to add content—Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partnerships, and Cost Structure. Each block includes helper text with examples to guide first-time users. Your content auto-saves as you type, so you never lose progress.

Click into any of the nine blocks to add content—Customer Segments, Value Propositions, Channels, Customer Relationships, Revenue Streams, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partnerships, and Cost Structure. Each block includes helper text with examples to guide first-time users. Your content auto-saves as you type, so you never lose progress.
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THE FASTEST WAY TO BUILD YOUR BMC

Free Business Model Canvas Maker vs. the Competition

See how our zero-friction tool stacks up against login-required platforms and template downloads.

Feature
Free
Canva
Miro
Template Sites
Instant Access (No Login) Yes Account required Account required Download only
In-Browser Editing Yes Yes Yes External software needed
Export to PNG/PDF Both formats Both formats Both formats Static files only
Pre-Built Examples 3 editable templates Many templates Many templates Pre-filled downloads
Auto-Save Automatic Cloud save Cloud save Manual save
Mobile-Optimized Touch-friendly Desktop-focused Desktop-focused N/A
Privacy-First (No Data Collection) Local only Cloud storage Cloud storage Offline files
Instant Access (No Login)
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account required
Miro Account required
Template Sites Download only
In-Browser Editing
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
Miro Yes
Template Sites External software needed
Export to PNG/PDF
ClickUp Both formats
Canva Both formats
Miro Both formats
Template Sites Static files only
Pre-Built Examples
ClickUp 3 editable templates
Canva Many templates
Miro Many templates
Template Sites Pre-filled downloads
Auto-Save
ClickUp Automatic
Canva Cloud save
Miro Cloud save
Template Sites Manual save
Mobile-Optimized
ClickUp Touch-friendly
Canva Desktop-focused
Miro Desktop-focused
Template Sites N/A
Privacy-First (No Data Collection)
ClickUp Local only
Canva Cloud storage
Miro Cloud storage
Template Sites Offline files
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating and exporting Business Model Canvases.
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT