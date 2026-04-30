Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to visualize your business model. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, connected tasks and docs, infinite canvas space, and templates for every strategic framework. Turn your business model into an executable plan.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards
Everything you create is saved locally on your device only. We don't store, transmit, or access any of your business information. No tracking, no analytics, no data collection. Build confidential business models with complete privacy.
THE FASTEST WAY TO BUILD YOUR BMC
See how our zero-friction tool stacks up against login-required platforms and template downloads.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Miro
|
Template Sites
|Instant Access (No Login)
|Yes
|Account required
|Account required
|Download only
|In-Browser Editing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|External software needed
|Export to PNG/PDF
|Both formats
|Both formats
|Both formats
|Static files only
|Pre-Built Examples
|3 editable templates
|Many templates
|Many templates
|Pre-filled downloads
|Auto-Save
|Automatic
|Cloud save
|Cloud save
|Manual save
|Mobile-Optimized
|Touch-friendly
|Desktop-focused
|Desktop-focused
|N/A
|Privacy-First (No Data Collection)
|Local only
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Offline files