Your First AI Employee: How to Build Agents That Actually Work for You
Learn how small business teams can move from AI curiosity to practical execution by building their first useful agent inside their everyday work. This session will show what makes an agent actually valuable, which early use cases are worth starting with, and how a connected workspace helps those agents work with real business context.
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET
Event details
In this session, you'll learn:
A simple way to think about what their first AI employee should actually do.
Practical examples of early agent use cases that make sense for a small business team.
A clearer understanding of why business context is what separates useful agents from generic AI outputs.
A better sense of how a connected workspace can make agents easier to build and more helpful day to day.