ClickUp Presents: The Table, Singapore

An Exclusive Dinner Series for Executive Leaders Driving AI Innovation
At ClickUp, we're all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.
The Table is an intimate, invite-only dining experience crafted for senior leaders navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.
No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives over an exceptional meal.
Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.
AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.
The Table is where those conversations happen—openly, honestly, and meaningfully. You bring your insights. We'll set The Table.
6:30 PM: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
7:00 PM: Begin with a group toast to innovation, followed by a carefully curated meal
10:30 PM: Coffee, dessert and closing remarks.
Location: Cygnet, 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876
Time: 6:30 PM
Host: Elliot Rossbach, Manager, Customer Education at ClickUp