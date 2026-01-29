March 24th, 2026 | 7:00 - 10:00 pm

ClickUp Presents: The Table, São Paulo


An Exclusive Dinner Series for Executive Leaders Driving AI Innovation

At ClickUp, we’re all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.

The Table is an intimate, invite-only dining experience crafted for senior leaders navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.

No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives over an exceptional meal.

Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.

The Table & AI

AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.

The Table is where those conversations happen—openly, honestly, and meaningfully. You bring your insights. We’ll set The Table.

Agenda


7:00 PM: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

7:30 PM: Begin with a group toast to innovation, followed by a curated meal

  • Dinner and insights: A course-by-course conversation designed for senior leaders

9:30 PM: Coffee, dessert and closing remarks.

Event Info

Location: Praca Sao Lourenco
R. Casa do Ator, 608 - Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, 04546-002, Brazil

Time: 7:00 PM

Executive Host: Devin Stoker, Director, Solutions Center of Excellence

What to expect


  • A private, peer-level dinner for VP+ and C-suite leaders
  • Guided roundtable discussion—conversation first, always
  • Practical, real-world perspectives on AI acceleration inside organizations
  • A trusted environment built for candor and connection

See you there?

Pull up a chair
