May 28th, 2026 | 6:30 - 10:30pm

ClickUp Presents: The Table, London

An Exclusive Dinner Series for Executives Driving AI Innovation

At ClickUp, we’re all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.

The Table is an intimate, invite-only dining experience crafted for executives navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.

No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives over an exceptional meal.

Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.

CU TABLE LOGO (1)

The Table & AI

AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.

The Table is where those conversations happen—openly, honestly, and meaningfully.You bring your insights.We’ll set The Table.

Agenda


6:30 PM: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.

7:00 PM: Begin with a group toast to innovation, followed by a carefully selected meal

Dinner and insights: A course-by-course conversation designed for senior leaders

9:30 PM: Coffee, dessert and closing remarks.

Event Info

Location: Chotto Matte Soho, 11, 13 Frith St, London W1D 4RB, United Kingdom

Time: 6:30 PM

Executive Host: Kyle Coleman, Global VP Marketing

ClickUp

What to expect


  • A private, peer-level dinner for VP+ and C-suite leaders
  • Guided roundtable discussion—conversation first, always
  • Practical, real-world perspectives on AI acceleration inside organisations
  • A trusted environment built for candor and connection

See you there?

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