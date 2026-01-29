May 29th 2026 | 8:30 - 10:30am

ClickUp Presents: The Table, London

An Exclusive Breakfast Series for Executives Driving AI Innovation

At ClickUp, we’re all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.

The Table is an intimate, invite-only breakfast experience crafted for executives navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.

No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives over an exceptional meal.

Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.

CU TABLE LOGO (1)

The Table & AI

AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.

The Table is where those conversations happen—openly, honestly, and meaningfully.You bring your insights.We’ll set The Table.

Agenda


8:30 AM: Arrival, tea, coffee, and a warm welcome

9:00 AM: Begin with a toast to innovation, followed by a beautiful breakfast

Breakfast & conversation: Pull up a chair and settle in. Expect open, candid discussion with fellow senior leaders—real stories, shared challenges, and ideas worth taking with you into the day.

10:30 AM: One last coffee, something sweet, and a few closing thoughts to send you off inspired.

Event Info

Location: Ochre Brasserie, The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square,London, WC2N 5DN

Time: 8:30 AM

Executive Host: Kyle Coleman, Global VP Marketing

ClickUp

What to expect


  • A private, peer-level breakfast for VP+ and C-suite leaders
  • Guided roundtable discussion—conversation first, always
  • Practical, real-world perspectives on AI acceleration inside organisations
  • A trusted environment built for candor and connection

See you there?

Pull up a chair
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