An Exclusive Breakfast Series for Executives Driving AI Innovation
At ClickUp, we’re all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.
The Table is an intimate, invite-only breakfast experience crafted for executives navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.
No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives over an exceptional meal.
Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.
AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.
The Table is where those conversations happen—openly, honestly, and meaningfully.You bring your insights.We’ll set The Table.
8:30 AM: Arrival, tea, coffee, and a warm welcome
9:00 AM: Begin with a toast to innovation, followed by a beautiful breakfast
Breakfast & conversation: Pull up a chair and settle in. Expect open, candid discussion with fellow senior leaders—real stories, shared challenges, and ideas worth taking with you into the day.
10:30 AM: One last coffee, something sweet, and a few closing thoughts to send you off inspired.
Location: Ochre Brasserie, The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square,London, WC2N 5DN
Time: 8:30 AM
Executive Host: Kyle Coleman, Global VP Marketing