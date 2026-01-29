A Virtual Roundtable Series for Executive Leaders Driving AI Innovation
At ClickUp, we're all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.
The Round Table is an intimate, invite-only virtual experience crafted for senior leaders navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.
No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives in a focused, 60-minute session.
Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.
AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.
The Round Table is where those conversations continue—openly, honestly, and meaningfully. You bring your insights. We'll set The Table.
12:00 PM ET: Welcome & Opening Remarks
12:10 PM ET: Industry Trends Readout — Analyst insights from Libby Lienhoop on the AI adoption landscape
12:25 PM ET: AI in Practice — Jay Hack on real-world AI implementation: what's working, what's hype, and what execs should prioritize
12:40 PM ET: Peer Networking & Open Discussion — Breakout conversation on AI adoption journeys, challenges, and wins
12:55 PM ET: Closing Remarks & Next Steps
Format: Virtual live event
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET
Hosts: Kyle Coleman, GVP, Marketing; Jay Hack, Head of Artificial Intelligence; Libby Lienhoop, Principal Sales Product Marketing Manager