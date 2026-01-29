June 10, 2026 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

ClickUp Presents: The Round Table


A Virtual Roundtable Series for Executive Leaders Driving AI Innovation

At ClickUp, we're all about pushing boundaries, and our executive events are no exception.

The Round Table is an intimate, invite-only virtual experience crafted for senior leaders navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work.

No slides. No sales pitches. Just a trusted space for candid conversations with fellow executives in a focused, 60-minute session.

Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.

June 10, 2026
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET
Virtual live event
CU TABLE LOGO (1)

The Round Table & AI

AI is evolving rapidly, and most leaders are quietly experimenting, adapting, and learning as they go.

The Round Table is where those conversations continue—openly, honestly, and meaningfully. You bring your insights. We'll set The Table.

Agenda


12:00 PM ET: Welcome & Opening Remarks

12:10 PM ET: Industry Trends Readout — Analyst insights from Libby Lienhoop on the AI adoption landscape

12:25 PM ET: AI in Practice — Jay Hack on real-world AI implementation: what's working, what's hype, and what execs should prioritize

12:40 PM ET: Peer Networking & Open Discussion — Breakout conversation on AI adoption journeys, challenges, and wins

12:55 PM ET: Closing Remarks & Next Steps

Event Info

Format: Virtual live event

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Hosts: Kyle Coleman, GVP, Marketing; Jay Hack, Head of Artificial Intelligence; Libby Lienhoop, Principal Sales Product Marketing Manager

ClickUp

What to expect


  • A virtual roundtable for VP+ and C-suite leaders
  • Guided discussion on AI trends, real-world implementation, and change management
  • Practical, actionable perspectives on AI acceleration inside organizations
  • A trusted environment built for candor and connection—no sales pitches

See you there?

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