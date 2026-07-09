ClickUp Presents: The Round Table


Who Owns AI?

Most organizations are past "should we do AI?" The harder question is who actually owns it, and why earlier efforts haven't stuck.

Forrester senior analyst Will McKeon-White joins ClickUp leaders for a research-backed look at what ownership models are working, why incentive design keeps breaking adoption, and how leading organizations are restructuring teams to make AI durable.

Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.

August 20, 2026
12:00 - 12:45 PM ET
Virtual live event

About The Round Table

The Round Table is an intimate, invite-only virtual experience for senior leaders navigating the complexities of AI adoption and the future of work. No slides. No sales pitches. Just candid peer conversations in a closed-door format.
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Who's at the table

Join ClickUp leaders and special guest Forrester senior analyst Will McKeon-White, alongside a curated group of senior leaders from across industries. Expect a room of peers all navigating the same AI ownership questions in real time.
Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP Marketing
Angela Bunner

Angela Bunner

Field CTO
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Will McKeon-White

Senior Analyst

Agenda

12:00 PM ET: Welcome & Opening Remarks

12:05 PM ET: Who Owns AI?, Forrester senior analyst Will McKeon-White on ownership models, incentives, and what's actually working to scale AI teams

12:25 PM ET: Peer Breakout Conversations, Small-group discussions on your AI ownership challenges, what you're trying, and where you're stuck

12:40 PM ET: Closing Remarks & Next Steps

Get a feel for the room.

Here's a highlight from a recent session.

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