Who Owns AI?
Most organizations are past "should we do AI?" The harder question is who actually owns it, and why earlier efforts haven't stuck.
Forrester senior analyst Will McKeon-White joins ClickUp leaders for a research-backed look at what ownership models are working, why incentive design keeps breaking adoption, and how leading organizations are restructuring teams to make AI durable.
Attendance is exclusive. Seats are curated.
12:00 PM ET: Welcome & Opening Remarks
12:05 PM ET: Who Owns AI?, Forrester senior analyst Will McKeon-White on ownership models, incentives, and what's actually working to scale AI teams
12:25 PM ET: Peer Breakout Conversations, Small-group discussions on your AI ownership challenges, what you're trying, and where you're stuck
12:40 PM ET: Closing Remarks & Next Steps