Virtual event

Live Workshop: Building Super Agents

Join this hands-on workshop to build your own Super Agent from scratch. You'll see how to create AI teammates that flag what matters, wrangle your chaos, and keep you focused, all inside ClickUp. No coding or technical skills required.

Date: Wednesday, May 27
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Event details

What you’ll learn

By the end of the session, you’ll be able to:

Understand what Super Agents are and how they work inside ClickUp

See why connected context matters when you want AI to be useful in real workflows

Explore practical examples like email triage, daily briefings, and brain-dump capture

Learn how memory, tools, and permissions shape the experience without getting lost in technical detail

Leave with your first agent built and clear steps for comtinuing to build your own agentic team

May Super Agents Live Workshop Webinar Card
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

elliot rossbach

Elliot Rossbach

Manager, Customer Enablement
jen roth

Jen Roth

Staff AI Solutions Development Manager
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