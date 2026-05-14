Join this hands-on workshop to build your own Super Agent from scratch. You'll see how to create AI teammates that flag what matters, wrangle your chaos, and keep you focused, all inside ClickUp. No coding or technical skills required.
Date: Wednesday, May 27
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET
By the end of the session, you’ll be able to:
Understand what Super Agents are and how they work inside ClickUp
See why connected context matters when you want AI to be useful in real workflows
Explore practical examples like email triage, daily briefings, and brain-dump capture
Learn how memory, tools, and permissions shape the experience without getting lost in technical detail
Leave with your first agent built and clear steps for comtinuing to build your own agentic team