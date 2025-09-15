21 October, 6:30 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Munich

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our global Secret Supper series. On 21 October, a select number of guests will join us in Munich, Germany for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:30 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.

7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret venue is hidden in the glow of warm timber and brass, steins of golden beer meet plates laden with Bavarian comfort elevated to indulgence. Here, the hum of tradition wraps around you like a well-kept secret, best savoured slowly.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.

ClickUp

What to expect


  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimising operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

