21 October, 6:30 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our global Secret Supper series. On 21 October, a select number of guests will join us in Munich, Germany for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
6:30 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
7:15 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Our secret venue is hidden in the glow of warm timber and brass, steins of golden beer meet plates laden with Bavarian comfort elevated to indulgence. Here, the hum of tradition wraps around you like a well-kept secret, best savoured slowly.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.