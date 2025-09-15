Thursday, 16 October, 6:30 - 11 PM

ClickUp: Secret Supper Mumbai

At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our Secret Supper series. On 16 October, a select number of guests will join us in Mumbia, India for a meal they won't soon forget.

Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.

Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.

Begone, boring executive dinners! Normal networking? Hard pass.

Agenda


6:30 pm: Welcome drinks reception.

7:30 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.

  • Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.

10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.

Event info

Location: Our secret venue is perched above the Arabian Sea, this coastal haven blends old-world charm with modern elegance, where every corner hums with quiet glamour. Velvet sofas, art-laced walls, and golden light invite you to linger just a little longer.

Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.

What to expect


  • Network with industry leaders from diverse sectors during an unconventional, exclusive dining experience
  • Share innovative ideas and strategies for enhancing productivity
  • Hear perspectives and watch demonstrations from ClickUp, focused on optimising operational efficiency at a strategic level

See you there?

