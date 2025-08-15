8 September, 7 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening at our global Secret Supper series. On Monday, 8 September, a select number of guests will join us in London for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
7:00 pm: Welcome and drinks reception.
7:45 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a Basque dining experience.
10:00 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Our secret venue is a warmly lit retreat where Irish poetry’s spirit lingers in the air, matching the richness of carefully crafted cocktails and hearty, refined flavours. Here, every drink and dish tells a story steeped in tradition and quiet intensity.
Menu notes: Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available; for additional dietary requirements, please let us know in advance.