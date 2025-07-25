Agenda
5:30 pm: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:00 pm: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
- Dinner and insights: We'll feast while listening to interviews with industry experts in the Exec Suite Hot Seat, and watch a ClickUp Expert demo.
7:30 pm: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Event info
Location: Our secret venue in a beautifully restored historic church offers elegant fine dining curated by an executive chef. Featuring a world-class wine cellar with over 700 selections—once Ohio's only Wine Spectator Grand Award honoree—each dish is expertly paired by our in-house sommelier. With multiple private rooms and a reputation as Columbus's most romantic dining destination, this establishment promises an unforgettable evening.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.