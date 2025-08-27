September 25, 6 - 9 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring back our famous Secret Supper series to Colombia for the first time. __On September 25, a select number of guests will join us in Bogotá for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
6:00: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
6:30: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a course-by-course meal.
9:00: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Located in Bogotá’s upscale Zona G neighborhood, this restaurant offers a modern ambiance and imaginative Asian cuisine with a city-view dining experience. Specializing in bespoke celebrations, it provides Japanese-themed décor, custom menus, and exclusive cocktails for a memorable event. Enjoy standout delights like the Asian Night Brunch, featuring gyozas, bao buns, vegetable tempura, sushi rolls, ramen, and teppanyaki—perfect for brunch and dinner.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.