October 1, 7:30 - 10:00 PM
At ClickUp, we believe in innovation, and our leadership events are no exception. Join us for an exciting evening as we bring our famous Secret Supper series to Argentina. On Wednesday, October 8, a select number of guests will join us in Argentina for a meal they won't soon forget.
Prepare yourself for networking beyond the norm. Attendees will forge meaningful connections in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity and forward-thinking. You won't simply be having dinner; you'll be part of a culinary journey where every course is designed to surprise and delight your senses.
Don't miss the chance to be part of something truly unique — an underground networking event that will redefine how you think about professional gatherings.
7:30: Welcome and Happy Half Hour.
8:00: Begin with a group toast to productivity, followed by a five-course meal.
9:30: Coffee, closing remarks, and a surprise swag bag.
Location: Established in 1935 and now nestled in the elegant Puerto Madero district of Buenos Aires, this restaurant is celebrated as the city’s most traditional steakhouse—where “the best meat in the world” takes center stage amid a storied, timeless ambiance. The restaurant specializes in premium cuts—such as Angus, Wagyu, and dry-aged steaks hand-selected by the chef—including its legendary “Gran Baby Beef,” a signature dish that demands patience, as it may take up to an hour to reach perfection. Beyond its culinary excellence, the restaurant exudes history, prestige, and invites guests to savor a uniquely authentic slice of Argentina’s gastronomic identity.
Menu notes: Choose from standard or vegetarian menus; no alterations to the chef's exclusive dishes.