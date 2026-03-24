Virtual event

How to Build an AI‑Native Team

Most teams feel pressure to "use AI" but end up with scattered tools, side projects, and no real change. In this live session, you’ll see how leaders design AI‑native teams in a single ClickUp workspace instead of layering AI on broken systems. We’ll walk through the Agent‑powered workflows our own team uses so you can see exactly how this model works in practice.

Session 1:
Date: Wednesday, April 8
Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Session 2:
Date: Thursday, April 9
Time: 12:00 PM BST

Event details

What you'll learn

By the end of the session, you’ll be able to:

  • Define what “AI‑native” really means for your team, beyond ad‑hoc tools and pilots.
  • Replace tool sprawl with one converged workspace for projects, docs, and communication.
  • Map a real workflow and decide where humans vs. AI Agents should own the work.
  • Use a simple blueprint to pilot AI‑native workflows with one team, then scale what works across the org.
How to Build an AI-Native Team Webinar Card
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
holly butterworth

Holly Butterworth

Principal, Demand Initiatives
devin stoker.jpg

Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence
ClickUp
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