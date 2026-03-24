How to Build an AI‑Native Team

Most teams feel pressure to "use AI" but end up with scattered tools, side projects, and no real change. In this live session, you’ll see how leaders design AI‑native teams in a single ClickUp workspace instead of layering AI on broken systems. We’ll walk through the Agent‑powered workflows our own team uses so you can see exactly how this model works in practice.

Session 1:

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Session 2:

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 12:00 PM BST