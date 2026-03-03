Virtual event

How to Become an AI‑Native Marketing Org

Marketing owns pipeline and growth, yet most teams still run high‑stakes launches out of scattered docs, tickets, and spreadsheets. In this live session, you'll see how to become an AI‑native marketing org by bringing campaigns, creative, and reporting together in one place, supported by agents that work on real marketing workflows instead of just copy.

Session 1:
Date: Tuesday, March 24
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:
Date: Wednesday, March 25
Time: 12:00 PM GMT

Event details

What you'll learn

By the end of the session, you’ll learn how to:

  • Define what an AI‑native marketing org looks like in practice so you can spot the gaps in your current engine.
  • Map your full marketing lifecycle in ClickUp from intake and briefs through launches, optimization, and reporting.
  • Uncover hidden work sprawl in your campaigns and identify quick wins that cut manual status chasing and spreadsheet updates.
  • Use Chat and marketing‑specific agents as part of your daily workflow turning threads into structured work and pulling performance summaries from live data.
The old way vs new way

Why modern marketing orgs are choosing ClickUp

AI‑curious, status-only PMO

  • Chasing campaign updates across decks, tickets, spreadsheets, and point tools
  • Status meetings that surface problems only after launches slip
  • Fragmented views by team and channel, with no clean picture of the full marketing engine
  • Manual reporting sprints before every leadership review or board meeting
  • AI experiments limited to copy helpers, with no impact on how work actually runs

AI‑native PMO in ClickUp

  • Unified workspace for briefs, campaigns, creative, and chat
  • Live views that show what is on track, at risk, or blocked across every program
  • AI assisted summaries that highlight where to intervene and what to do next
  • Embedded QA, approvals, and reporting workflows that run with minimal manual chasing
  • Marketing specific agents that turn chat into structured work and keep leadership in the loop automatically
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Angela Bunner

Angela Bunner

Field CTO
Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence
