Virtual event

How Small Teams Execute Big Priorities

Running a small business in 2026 means more priorities than people. We'll show you how other AI-native small teams use one workspace to organize every priority, keep execution tight, and use AI to clear the busywork so humans can focus on the bets that matter.

Session 1:
Date: Wednesday, February 18
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

Session 2:
Date: Thursday, February 19
Time: 12:00 PM GMT

Event details

What you'll learn

Discover the process we've shared with other small businesses and see how you can:

  • Build an AI-native workspace that replaces scattered tools with one place to run projects, ops, and customer work.
  • Make it clear what matters right now so small teams aren’t guessing where to spend their time.
  • Turn AI into a teammate that drafts, summarizes, and updates work for you — instead of just another tab.
The old way vs new way

Why small businesses are choosing ClickUp AI over traditional AI tools

AI-curious, manual execution

  • Juggling dozens of disconnected tools
  • Manual, repetitive processes
  • Siloed knowledge and slow onboarding
  • Limited, rule-based automations
  • Long, complex implementations

AI-native, unified execution

  • Unified memory, always-on context
  • Automated, context-aware workflows
  • AI-powered memory and instant context
  • Seamless collaboration as true teammates
  • Turnkey setup—go live in days, not weeks
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman Webinar Headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

devin stoker.jpg

Devin Stoker

Director, Solutions Center of Excellence

gemma cook.jpg

Gemma Cook

SMB Account Executive

