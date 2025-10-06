Exclusive Playbook

From Chaos to Execution: The Havas Playbook

Your teams are brilliant. Don't let old processes slow
them down.

Every campaign faces the same challenges: missed deadlines, scattered assets, unclear ownership, and teams asking "what's the status?" for the hundredth time.

You don't need another pep talk about tools. You need a blueprint from someone who knows how it works.

Havas teams have been partnering with ClickUp for flawless campaign execution since 2020. We've taken the key learnings from our partnership so far and built a playbook customized for Havas' unique campaign challenges.

What's inside

The only playbook built for Havas

We've taken the key learnings from our work with global teams and built a 7-phase campaign execution approach customized to help Havas teams:

  • Build workflows that match reality, not theory
  • Organize campaigns so teams find what they need in seconds
  • Align strategy before execution starts
  • Track performance without hunting through emails and spreadsheets
  • Remove bottlenecks from operations, approvals, and asset management
  • Create assets faster with less version confusion
  • Learn from every campaign to make the next one better
It's time for a new way of working

Campaigns are chaotic, but not for Havas.

Thriving organizations like Havas aren’t managing campaigns—they’re executing them.

Campaign management

  • Juggling tools and chasing updates
  • Manual follow-ups and approvals
  • Confusion over what’s next
  • Scattered reporting no one trusts
  • Team burnout, delayed launches, and lost revenue

Campaign execution

  • One workspace unifies campaign operations
  • Automations speeds campaign workflows
  • AI-powered updates eliminates meetings
  • Live dashboards centralizes progress tracking
  • Streamlined execution, launches, and revenue
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime