Your teams are brilliant. Don't let old processes slow

them down.

Every campaign faces the same challenges: missed deadlines, scattered assets, unclear ownership, and teams asking "what's the status?" for the hundredth time.

You don't need another pep talk about tools. You need a blueprint from someone who knows how it works.

Havas teams have been partnering with ClickUp for flawless campaign execution since 2020. We've taken the key learnings from our partnership so far and built a playbook customized for Havas' unique campaign challenges.