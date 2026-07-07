Fuel your team's next leap in AI acceleration at ClickUp Brain Food: San Francisco
Join us on August 20, 2026 for an exclusive in-person experience designed for leaders ready to accelerate their organization's AI transformation. Bring up to two of your key people (ops leads, systems managers, AI specialists, or whoever you're betting on to scale with AI) for hands-on sessions led by our brightest minds, showcasing how ClickUp powers AI-native workflows across your teams.
Explore end-to-end solutions with the people who'll actually implement them, discover high-impact use cases, and map out how to streamline operations at scale, all while enjoying bites and sips served every half hour. C'mon! We can't strategize on an empty stomach!
This three-hour event is more than training, it's a chance to align your team, pressure-test ideas together, and leave with a shared playbook.
Live demos, breakout sessions, networking over dessert, and the momentum to transform how your organisation works.
Come get a taste of what's possible with ClickUp.
3:00 PM: Welcome + your first bite of brain food (snacks!)
3:30 PM: Opening remarks and welcome!
3:45 PM to 5:45 PM: Demos, treats, and learning sessions!
5:45 PM: Dessert bites and mingle.
6:00 PM: Event closes.
Who: Directors and above + up to 2 of your ops, systems, or AI leaders (3 seats per org, max).
Note: Please register with a work email and remember to bring your laptop, as this is a hands-on session.
Date: August 20, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Marines Memorial Club (609 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102)