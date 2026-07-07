Fuel your team's next leap in AI acceleration at ClickUp Brain Food: San Francisco



Join us on August 20, 2026 for an exclusive in-person experience designed for leaders ready to accelerate their organization's AI transformation. Bring up to two of your key people (ops leads, systems managers, AI specialists, or whoever you're betting on to scale with AI) for hands-on sessions led by our brightest minds, showcasing how ClickUp powers AI-native workflows across your teams.

Explore end-to-end solutions with the people who'll actually implement them, discover high-impact use cases, and map out how to streamline operations at scale, all while enjoying bites and sips served every half hour. C'mon! We can't strategize on an empty stomach!