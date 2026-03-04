Virtual event

Becoming AI‑Native: A New Era of Project Execution

Most teams depend on big cross-functional projects to hit their growth goals, but the way those projects run has not caught up.

Work is scattered across tools, status meetings drain hours, and leaders still find out about risk after it is too late to course-correct. In this live session, you will see how high-performing teams are becoming AI-native by standardizing execution in ClickUp and letting agents handle the coordination busywork.

Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST

What you'll learn

You'll walk away with a clear, practical view of what AI-native project execution looks like in ClickUp, including how to:

  • Avoid zombie projects that quietly drain growth.
  • Map your current work onto a Project Execution lifecycle to see where projects get stuck.
  • Use ClickUp’s Project Execution Agent Suite to standardize intake, execution, and reporting.
  • Introduce agents into project workflows while keeping humans in the loop and governance in place.
The old way vs new way

Why modern teams are choosing AI-native Project Execution in ClickUp

AI‑curious, status-only project management

  • Strategic initiatives stall with fuzzy ownership and unclear outcomes.
  • Intake lives in email threads and hallway conversations that never make it into a single source of truth.
  • Planning happens in static decks and spreadsheets while real work is scattered across chat tools and point solutions.
  • Status reports are pulled together manually every week, so leaders are always reacting to old information.
  • AI usage is limited to one-off prompts and summaries with no governed way to embed it across the project lifecycle.

AI‑native PMO in ClickUp

  • A designed Project Execution lifecycle for strategic initiatives that connects intake, planning, execution, and management.
  • Standardized templates, views, and dashboards that keep cross-functional teams aligned on scope, owners, and outcomes.
  • Agents and automations that handle status chasing, handoffs, and reporting so project owners can focus on unblockers and decisions.
  • Live visibility into project health and risk so leaders can steer in real time instead of reviewing after-the-fact slides.
  • A governed, AI-native model that lets you start with proven workflows and Certified Agents built for project execution.
Featured speakers

Meet your experts

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp
Sean Hardy

Sean Hardy

Director, Solutions Consulting
ClickUp
